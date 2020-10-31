To the editor: I voted “yes” on Measure 1 and encourage all Alaskans to vote “yes” on 1.
I can remember the bumper stickers on cars and trucks during the SB21 debate that said, “VOTE YES - SAVE YOUR PFD.” Sen. Click Bishop voted no. Our PFD has dwindled to the point that we may not see another one in the future. Why? Big Oil (BO) managed to convince 11 senators that if we paid them to export our oil the state of Alaska would see revenue from 1 million barrels per day in the TAPS pipeline. Shortly thereafter BO laid off hundreds of workers and never came close to meeting their fictitious target of 1 million barrels per day. But they did make billions of dollars profit in the ensuing years.
What did we get? We received less money per barrel on fewer barrels per day while at the same time we paid BO hundreds of millions of dollars to stay in Alaska and keep draining our non-renewable resources to the benefit of BO. Senator Bishop told me personally that if SB21 did not work out for Alaska, he would endeavor to change the legislation that provided for this give away of our resources. Nothing came out of the Legislature to correct this horrendous drain on our resources.
Our university has been cut to the bone. Our ferry system is on the rocks. Local school budgets have been slashed. The state of Alaska Community Revenue Sharing has dried up. Our property taxes have gone up to pay for services once covered by oil revenue. The state is facing a $2 billion deficit. We will have to raise revenue somewhere. Will BO pay its fair share or will the citizens of Alaska pay an income tax or a sales tax or a school tax or a fuel tax or all of the above. I think that the billionaires should contribute. Vote “yes” on 1.