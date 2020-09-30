To the editor: A number of years ago, the oil companies asked us to vote no on taxation, promising that it would be great for Alaska, including more jobs. After the “no” side vote prevailed, 1,700 oil workers’ jobs were cut. The oil companies haven’t looked back since. All the “no” ads now are paid for by the oil companies. All “no” votes in some way are tied to the oil companies, obviously. One ad even says $1 billion isn’t much. That is a lot of zeroes. I think $1 billion in our coffers would be very beneficial for all our expenditures.
Don’t be fooled by all the ad rhetoric. We believed them once and we were fooled. Don’t be fooled a second time. We are smarter than that. Vote yes on Measure 1! We live here. It is our land. Our oil. All of us make our home here. Alaska needs your “yes” vote on Ballot Measure 1.