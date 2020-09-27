Yes on Ballot Measure 1

To the editor: This coming election is not the first time there’s a Ballot Measure 1 to repeal the criminally generous tax breaks in Alaska that oil companies gobble like pigs from the trough.
In 2014, real Alaskans worked hard to raise 5% of the millions that Outside oil companies spent, their bogeyman ads claiming that repealing these tax breaks would bring disaster to Alaska.
Even Governor Parnell, a former oil industry employee, said we should trust the oil companies and defeat Ballot Measure 1. So down it went — and a few weeks later BP slashed its Alaska workforce.
Talk about getting thrown under the bus! But a disaster did happen, just not for the oil companies. Instead, Alaska went broke as predicted by the people who supported Ballot Measure 1.
So here we are with another Ballot Measure 1, opposition-funded yet again by the much-richer Outside oil companies, lying that Ballot Measure 1 is Outside-funded.
Well, if Outside-funding is bad, then isn’t the much bigger Outside oil company funding worse?
Ah, the tangled web of deceit and lies they weave ... a few million to a save a billion ... follow the money.
But this time, the jury is in, and in the words of The Who, “We won’t get fooled again.”
I hope.
So, if we’re going to sell ourselves, then like good capitalists, let’s demand all the money the market will bear.
Because otherwise we’ll go bankrupt, then need a lot of new taxes, and tax-hating Republicans will leave Alaska. Oh no!
Personally, I don’t think we should sell ourselves, but if we choose to open up for exploitation, we should make our own deals instead of letting incompetent pimps give us away for nothing.
To summarize: Ballot Measure 1 is about Alaskans making their own, better deal instead of leaving it to people whose track record shows they don’t have our best interests at heart.