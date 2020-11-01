You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Yes on 1

To the editor: If passed, Ballot Measure 1 will help restore our Constitutional Budget Reserve and will help ensure that money to support a reasonable PFD will continue to accumulate. If the measure is defeated, the oil companies will have staged another coup with their millions of dollars ad campaign and Alaska will continue to pay them to take our oil, reaping negative benefits from one of our most important natural resources.

The oil companies, and those whose livelihoods are in any way connected to them, are intent on telling Alaskans that increasing taxes on the oil they take from our legacy fields will cause them to pack up and leave. Nothing could be further from the truth. ConocoPhillips’ own accounting indicates Alaska North Slope oil is one of the largest, if not the largest, moneymaker they have anywhere in the world. Oil taxes for those fields are a third of the tax rates of most fields anywhere else worldwide. If we doubled the taxes, ours would still be below world averages.

Please don’t be fooled by the overblown rhetoric of the oil companies; they are sitting on a gold mine up there and are intent on keeping as much profit from it as possible to the long-term detriment of our state.

I urge you to vote yes on Ballot Measure 1.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.