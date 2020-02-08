Yes, let us decide

To the editor: The Feb. 6 letter titled “Let the people decide” by Karen Parr needs comment with a bit more accurate detail.
It is pretty difficult to be heard when so many are coerced with typical media outlets brandishing false collusion narrative in spite of fact. Heard often enough, people will believe. Thus, you allow politicians and media to form your opinion, especially if you believe you will get free stuff in return. These past three years of a witch hunt by leftist Democrats have cost us all tremendous tax dollars with very little accomplished toward progress by the House of Representatives.
The reason senators were ready to acquit was due to the negligence of House leaders railroading the impeachment hearings. It was a ridiculous and incompetent set of indictments. Several Democrats did not agree but were blackmailed into voting for it. Congress is a discordant branch of government leading to future harmful consequences.
What has President Donald Trump done to be called a dictator? Comparing his progress to “Hitler” is sacrilegious and stupid. He is not ashamed of America. He has done miraculous things against the constant odds of the Democrats. They have done nothing but try to bring destruction to everything that has made our country unique and successful. No improvements to solve problems.
President Trump has the courage to face the hardships of our country against all odds getting issues solved that have existed for years. This president has had the fortitude to not only attack but succeed in solving those issues. This president is “Making America Great Again.” This is not being a dictator, unconstrained by law, a tyrant or oppressor. He is a constitutionalist but also a clear and independent, intelligent, thinker. Totally opposite to Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Lenin.
Democrats want socialism, where only a small unit of wealthy elitists with power run the country. Misinformation and censorship is what we have now in the media, internet and public schools, and they believe preaching socialism is better than what has existed for more than 235 years.
Yes, ‘‘Let the people decide.” Hopefully, they can recognize facts and the truth.