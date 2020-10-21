Yes, it's our oil

To the editor: I feel compelled to address an apparent misconception which appears in Ms Ewig’s letter to the editor of Oct. 18. The oil, for which the state should have a fair share of profits, belongs to the state, not the oil companies. It is up to us to decide how much they should pay for the privilege of extracting, marketing it and reaping profits from it. It makes no sense that we pay out more to the oil companies than they pay back to us. I suggest that if you want to keep getting a permanent fund dividend, not to mention ferries, education, public health and safety, etc., you vote yes on Measure 1.
