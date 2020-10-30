You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

'Yes' for our fair share

To the editor: I am not a scholar or academic; however, I have lived in Alaska since 1981 and do understand the foundation, the critical nuts and bolts, of Alaska’s fiscal situation. And I have grave concerns about where we are headed with the debt we are incurring on oil tax credits. It is not sustainable or responsible.

Oil is just like mining gold:  Once it is gone, it is gone. As Alaska’s current responsible generation, and in an effort to be good stewards, we have the duty to ensure that the value of our limited, finite resources like oil are available to improve and enhance our children and grandchildren’s lives.

Alaska’s future generations are counting on us. We will have failed and been irresponsible if we do not plan and ensure investments in public health, education, roads, and ferries are sustainable for years to come. This can only be done by leveraging the natural resources granted to Alaska in our statehood act. These resources are Alaska’s grubstake!

This fair share citizen’s initiative has been labeled as an environmental movement to restrict oil development; however, that is not the goal. This is about recovering Alaska’s fair share and not going bankrupt while watching our oil leave Alaska.

I don’t believe I am the only one scratching my head over most of what government does.

Therefore, the issue of Alaska’s Fair Share, Ballot Measure 1, can only be accomplished by your vote on the initiative brought forward by the people and not elected officials. And as cheesy as this may sound, we need to believe in “by the people for the people.”

It is important to note, the Supreme Court ruled four times that the citizen’s initiative met the legal requirements to be on the ballot. It was not done by a bunch of guys in a dark room, as a current ad might suggest. It was Alaskans stepping in and working together to do what elected representatives have failed to do: Protect Alaskans’ interest from strong lobbies.

Vote “yes” on Measure 1.

 

 

 

