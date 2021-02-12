You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Xavier Becerra's leadership

To the editor: As our newly elected president, one of Biden’s most important choices is his selection for secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services.

His selection of Xavier Becerra sets us on the right path to address the pandemic and expand access to quality, affordable health care to all Americans. Becerra has spent decades of his career fighting to expand access to care and protect underserved communities. Our country is in the middle of the worst public health crisis in American history, which has disproportionately impacted our most vulnerable communities.

Becerra is a fierce health care champion whose experience in Congress and state government makes him uniquely qualified to serve as Health and Human Services Secretary. The pandemic demands a strong and knowledgeable HHS secretary who can marshal the people and resources to not only contain the spread of the virus but ensure a smooth and equitable vaccination distribution program that doesn’t leave any communities behind.

I encourage our Senators Murkowski and Sullivan to support the appointment of Xavier Becerra, and do everything they can do expedite the process of his confirmation so that we can reduce further harm from this pandemic, and move toward recovery.

