Wrong on immunity

To the editor: Friday’s letter to the editor opinion on combating COVID was founded on the immoral logic of seeking herd immunity — just let everyone get infected and ignore pandemic control measures. In short, he said “most of us need to catch this virus” with some “20,000 to 30,000 cases” needed to attain herd immunity. Attempts to reach such through exposing people to a virus are both scientifically problematic and unethical. It ignores our community responsibility to each other, ethics (it’s OK for you to get sick or die to save me), herd immunity statistics, unknown reinfection rates and the morality of willfully exposing people to the disease.
Per both the CDC and WHO data, required immunity percentages are two to three times higher than he stated. This means 60,000 to 80,000 infected, 2,000 or more Fairbanks borough deaths, overwhelmed hospitals, hundreds of infected health care workers and many others who would suffer or die for lack of care.
We can recover economically from short-term control measures, but the dead cannot. Further, the letter wrongly states a vaccine will not be effective. Testing of the Pfizer vaccine shows promising numbers of 90% effectiveness — much higher than the flu vaccine (50% effective) and as effective as childhood vaccinations. Approval of the vaccination and its protocols is expected within a couple weeks, with distribution coming as early as late winter. Contrary to the opinion stated, the goal is not to eradicate the virus but, like the flu vaccine, to mitigate the impact in infection rates, deaths and total cases. To argue against the vaccine solution because it might not work for “everyone” (no vaccine does, by the way) flies against the logic of how vaccines work to stop a pandemic. As Dr. Fauci said recently when discussing the new vaccine, “this is a game-changer.”