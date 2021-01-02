Wrong on COVID and schools

To the editor: I am a parent writing in reaction to the Dec. 14 decision by the FNSB school board “to approve the return to in-person school for all students and families that want that option.”
On the Fairbanks school district k12northstar.org website, it is declared that providing a student-centered, safe learning environment is included within the “District’s Core Values.” Yet, with their Dec. 14 vote, the school board has inexplicably chosen, during a global pandemic, to flout known science regarding COVID-19 spread as well as the guidelines of the CDC, Smart Start and other qualified disease experts. This decision grossly violates the district’s own stated values, as there can be nothing “safe” or “student-centered” about learning environments that knowingly risk the health and lives of students, teachers and the community that surrounds them.
Over the past months, countless hours had been invested in various reopening plans that accomplished in-person learning while also taking CDC and Smart Start guidelines into account. Why have these much more responsible re-opening approaches been abandoned? I am shocked and baffled by this change in direction.
And what of teachers and other school staff? In-person learning is not optional for them. With this decision, the school board is forcing members of their own community into an environment that medical experts have repeatedly stated is unsafe. Teachers’ health, their lives and the lives of their loved ones are being put on the line. And when they become sick — as some of them inevitably will — they will have to burn through their own, limited sick leave. This level of disregard for staff is appalling.
At a time when COVID case numbers are rising, and ICUs and hospitals in other cities around our country are at or nearing capacity, I am begging the school board to revisit its Dec. 14 decision. Please, please make adjustments that meaningfully protect the students and staff within the district’s care. As it stands right now, as a consequence of this vote, people will become ill, and some of those people will die. There is still time to avoid this outcome. Please, act!