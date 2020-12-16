Working from home protects

To the editor: On Nov. 12, 2020, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy urged Alaskans to take immediate action to combat the coronavirus. The FNSB had 62 cases that day. According to the dashboard today, there were 69 cases. Among other recommendations, the governor stated, “Businesses, organizations, and local governments that can operate remotely are urged to send their employees home as soon as possible.”
My place of employment sent us home that following Monday, for the second time during this pandemic. For the second time I packed up my office and recreated a work space at home. I am able to perform all my duties remotely, but setting up a routine and stabilizing a workflow takes some adjusting. We have come back to work in the physical building, even though in this building I still only communicate with colleagues through Zoom, email, texting or phone. It’s an odd, isolating feeling and I find myself wondering, “I was doing all of this from my home … why can’t we just work remotely?” I’ve been told that it’s not equitable; if everyone can’t work from home then no one can work from home. However, nothing about COVID-19 has been equitable.
Employees are stressed and their safety is threatened, but there are many other reasons why employers would benefit encouraging employees to work from home when possible:
• Fewer people in a building equals less opportunities for spread, period. It also allows more security for those who must do their jobs in a building because they are exposed to fewer contacts.
• Fewer people commuting in a town that already has poor air quality means fewer emissions as well as fewer opportunities for accidents.
• Fewer people plugging in their cars and utilizing electricity and broadband services equates to savings on the business’s part.
• Better mental health for all employees. The constant changing messages and policies add to the already stressful times.
We may never have thought we would see something like this pandemic in our lifetimes, but yet here we are. We must get this community spread under control, and workplace spread is one place we could make an impact.