Letter to the Editor

Words matter

To the editor: Calling the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the “Chinese virus” does nothing but promote American jingoism, when what we need are all the nations of the world standing united as one to fight this heinous virus. We didn’t call the 1918 influenza pandemic the “Kansas” virus. (Yes, that is where the first case came from.) Using the scientific or medical name for a disease takes the emotional card out of the deck.

While it is true that Chinese officials downplayed and/or tried to hide the beginnings of the virus, other countries also made missteps. President Trump continually downplayed the seriousness of the virus to the point of, on Feb. 28, calling it the Democrats’ “new hoax.” Great Britain didn’t take the pandemic seriously until two days ago.

The COVID-19 virus respects no national boundaries. No wall is going to stop the spread. Let’s put aside race-baiting rhetoric and work together, even if “together” means self-isolating for the foreseeable future.

And remember: Wash your hands and face. Soap works!

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.