Words matter

To the editor: Calling the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the “Chinese virus” does nothing but promote American jingoism, when what we need are all the nations of the world standing united as one to fight this heinous virus. We didn’t call the 1918 influenza pandemic the “Kansas” virus. (Yes, that is where the first case came from.) Using the scientific or medical name for a disease takes the emotional card out of the deck.
While it is true that Chinese officials downplayed and/or tried to hide the beginnings of the virus, other countries also made missteps. President Trump continually downplayed the seriousness of the virus to the point of, on Feb. 28, calling it the Democrats’ “new hoax.” Great Britain didn’t take the pandemic seriously until two days ago.
The COVID-19 virus respects no national boundaries. No wall is going to stop the spread. Let’s put aside race-baiting rhetoric and work together, even if “together” means self-isolating for the foreseeable future.
And remember: Wash your hands and face. Soap works!