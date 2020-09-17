You have permission to edit this article.
Wonderful help

To the editor: On Friday, Sept. 11, I cleaned my car out, and I forgot that my 12-year-old daughter’s handmade beaded earrings were in a plastic bag in the car. I mistook the bag for trash, filled it, and threw it away at a vacuum station. Then I left, unconcerned.

On Sunday, I realized what I did, and traced my steps back to the Bentley Mall car wash.

So I decided to call them. The lady on the phone said that I had an hour before they took the trash to the dump.

I went there and the car wash attendant helped me shuffle through a few large bags of trash, but we found nothing. So I gave him my number, showed him pictures of the earrings, and then I left.

I felt, like, completely bad driving out of there thinking about how hard my pre-teen daughter worked on those earrings, but she assured me on the phone that it was OK and that she would make more.

An hour later, the car wash attendant called me and told me that he found the bag of earrings, and I could go pick them up. I was so happy, and I couldn’t believe that he found them!

I picked up the earrings and tried to give him money, but he refused it. He said, “That’s just how it is, sometimes our customers accidentally throw stuff away, and it requires us to dig through trash.”

I’m so thankful to him and the universe for everything working out just in time before it went to the landfill. He and Bentley Mall car wash deserve recognition for this. I really appreciate their dedication to their customers. Thank you!

