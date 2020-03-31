Letter to the Editor

Women writers at FCC

To the editor: There is much from our pre-COVID-19 life that is absent as we diligently follow CDC guidelines. For me, I miss swimming at Mary Siah, the joy of being with students in classrooms, fellowship with friends and family, face to face social and work meetings and mundane tasks such as freely going to the grocery store. I am also privileged to participate in a weekly women’s writing group, and it saddens me that it is no longer on my calendar.

However, I am in a fortunate position. I can pick up the phone, initiate a videoconference, take a walk, shovel snow, FaceTime with loved ones and sign up for an online class.

The core group of women in our writing group are at the Fairbanks Correctional Center, with no connectivity, and due to stringent safety requirements and reduced staffing, without their usual learning opportunities.

The Women’s Writing Workshop is under the umbrella of L.I.O.N., Learning Inside Outside Network. We recently had a virtual retreat to brainstorm ideas for how we maintain our connection during this unfathomable distancing. Unfortunately, there are no ready solutions. We want them to be aware that we think about them and miss them. We do know that our fellow writers have access to the News-Miner through the Newspapers for Inmates program. It is a daily lifeline to outside information.

The writing workshop is all about being authentic. Chatter, tears, laughter, accomplishments and regrets are present as written reflections are shared and honored. To the women in the group, you know who you are — keep writing, save your drafts, revise your pieces, believe that we are holding you up in our hearts. As always, our goal will be to continue publishing when able. In fact, I have several typed pieces in the blue folder ready to hand back, and they have been posted on your blog. News-Miner readers are encouraged to check out https://voicesuncaged.com. You will be impacted by the words of these talented women.

