Letter to the Editor

Winter Solstice downtown

To the editor: It was wonderful to see the community come out downtown on Saturday night to enjoy fireworks safely. It was fun to be a part of the cars and families lining the streets celebrating our unique Alaskan winter solstice together. The cheers and horns at the finale could be heard echoing through the downtown buildings and brought a genuine smile to my face.

This event was put together by the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, whose mission is to foster economic growth in an energetic center of the community. This event seemed to hit the mark. The event continues with a local color scavenger hunt (for prizes!) throughout downtown until the end of the year. If you would like to participate or donate to support these downtown activities, please visit downtown fairbanks.com and look for the Donate, Support and Scavenger Hunt links. Keep an eye on Facebook and other social media for other downtown updates.

The Alyeska Pipeline solstice fireworks were supported by donations from local groups that believe a vital downtown is important to the economic health of the community. Please consider supporting this event, the community of Fairbanks, and mission of the Downtown Association by donating today and supporting the organizations that support us.

