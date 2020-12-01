Will you help?

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: Imagine this. You are driving on a dark, icy road, deserted except for one car in front of you. Suddenly, that driver loses control; the car fishtails, hits the ditch and rolls over, landing on its side. What do you do? Do you stop and tramp through the snow to see if you can help? I’ll bet you do because you are an Alaskan and that’s what we do, and likely you’re also a person of faith and all the faiths teach us to help others. And it feels good to help.

But wait, what if you saw a bumper sticker on the car for a guy you didn’t vote for and decided to drive on. Maybe you thought, “It’s too much trouble to stop and besides, there’s no law that says I have to.” Now, how would you feel if you drove on and then learned that of the family in that car, the kids and one parent were fine. The other parent survived although with serious lifelong injuries. But grandma in the back seat died while waiting for help that you could have provided. I’ll bet you’d feel awful that you didn’t stop.

Well, our community car, the economy, is in the ditch and it is filled with families who are being imperiled by COVID-19. The car, even after being towed out, will need much work. And of the families, some will survive without losing members, while others will suffer much grief as their loved ones are sickened or die. As Alaskans and people of faith, we must put up with some inconvenience and try to help so that more of our neighbors survive. A mask is a small inconvenience to save a life. Science says that if all Americans “mask up” and socially distance, we can bend the curve and save both our economy and many lives.

So, will you drive on by and take the chance that your inaction hastened someone’s death? Or, will you stop, (mask up) and help? When this is all over, how do you want to feel? That’s up to you ...

