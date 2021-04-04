You have permission to edit this article.
Will conservatives support development?

To the editor: Will conservatives support the infrastructure bill proposed by Biden? Probably not.

Why? Because if it’s successful and spurs economic growth and job creation like it should, it would make Biden look too successful as president. If this had been proposed by Trump and the Democrats didn’t support it, it would be shame on the Democrats. And now if Republicans won’t support it, it will be shame on them. It’s been a Republican goal to encourage development but only if they get the credit.

It’s the same reason Republicans didn’t support the economic development/COVID bill. They didn’t want Biden to be too successful in bringing the virus under control in comparison to Trump, who mostly ignored the virus and said it would go away by itself, and then by fanned the flames by making the wearing of masks into a political statement rather than a health-safety issue.

