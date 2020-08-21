Why now, DOT?

To the editor: No surprise, the first day of school! Some kids are excited, and some are “meh.” All the COVID rules are in place and it’s going to be an anxious day. What else could add to this anxiety? Big surprise! How about getting stuck in traffic for 30 minutes and knowing that your child is going to start their sixth-grade year with a tardy slip. Because someone thought it would be really cool to cone-off down into one singular lane of traffic the inbound lane on the Steese Highway from Chena Hot Springs Road Access to the highway all the way past the Farmers Loop intersection. And then to add insult to injury, the traffic light at that intersection was not re-timed to allow for a change in traffic flow.
Why? For some sort of unannounced construction. I checked the DOT Northern Region project list and found nothing on the current list for the intersection of Farmers Loop and the Steese. The Steese and Johansen is listed as work to be completed by 2024. A little soon for coning. Maybe delaying the cone setting until mid-morning might have been a helpful thing to do today?
Gosh, just what were we thinking that maybe the first day of school during a pandemic might get started with a little less anxiety and on a happy note. Instead, it got started with the frustration of an adult driver stuck in traffic, the sobs of a good student starting her sixth grade year with a tardy slip, and a grandmother who thinks somebody somewhere needs to get a lesson in project management and public empathy.
Remember, dear Fairbanksans, that this is still going to be a crazy year for all of us. Can we try to take into consideration during the planning processes for huge events like unannounced road construction to not start that process on the first day back to school? I enjoy great roads, and I thank DOT for their outstanding efforts to provide great roads that are safe. But on this particular day I would have enjoyed these efforts much better without the tardy slip.