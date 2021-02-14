Why not all front line workers?

To the editor: The news that teachers have moved up the list ahead has me a little concerned. Why would teachers be pushed ahead of grocery store workers that have been on the front lines since the beginning?
In my opinion there are many groups that have equal if not greater risk than teachers. These groups have been putting themselves at risk going to work every day. Most of them are grateful to be working. Managers are struggling to keep their businesses staffed due to quarantines.
Now teachers that have worked from home for the past year are fast tracked for the vaccine. I don’t get it.
We all need the vaccine and certainly some groups should be on the list ahead of others. I don’t feel that it should be based on how strong your union is or how loud your voice is. Immigrants working low paying jobs or processors’ lives are just as important as educators.
I’m personally married to an educator and have always been an advocate for public education and teachers. I’m just having a hard time finding any equity in this decision.
Stephen Sandquist
Fairbanks