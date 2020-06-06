Why I'm running for GVEA board

To the editor: As candidate for GVEA board of directors District 3, I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from residents of all income levels, small business owners, and industrial ratepayers regardless of political persuasion. They are ready for a fresh perspective on our electric cooperative’s future.

I’m running for the board because I enthusiastically support the cooperative business model. Cooperatives only work to serve all members equitably if the members stay engaged. When we don’t pay attention, under-performing or even self-serving board members get into power and stay there through owner apathy. That inevitably leads to wasteful spending and lack of initiative.

I joined the Member Advisory Committee in 2016 to better understand why our rates are so high and how our board members are performing. That was just the beginning of my investigation and education into GVEA issues.

There’s been an epic battle of letters to the editor, and I’m seeing people who know me from work or advocacy efforts support me without reference to renewable energy. I’ve said from the beginning that I will consider all fuel types when evaluating power generation projects — that includes oil, gas, coal, and renewables. There is no technology currently available to Interior Alaska that can completely replace coal and oil. That’s just reality. My well-informed, forward-thinking supporters understand that.

I will perform due diligence using my professional financial and legal skills in every decision that comes before the board. I will insist on detailed cost-benefit analyses. We must consider all infrastructure investments with a comprehensive view of the entire system, all resources, future economic projections, and above all, impact on rates and reliability. I will not support projects that raise rates.

I want to be clear that I have nothing to do with the anti-Solie campaign. I believe that would have happened regardless of who his opponent was. The conflict of interest they bring up is a legitimate campaign issue. I am the only independent, conflict-free candidate.

If elected, I will work hard for every one of you. Please exercise your right to vote. Vote for forward-thinking Alison Carter.

 

