Why a 'heartbeat' bill?

To the editor: Interior lawmakers signed on to support House Bill 302, a “heartbeat” bill that will ban abortions after a heartbeat can be detected. At this time, LeBon, Talerico and Thompson backed this new heartbeat bill. What’s the point of backing a bill like this in these times? Is it a rally cry to those who will vote on single issues? Heartbeat bills have been passed in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio, a News-Miner article reported Tuesday.
Alaska ranks second in the U.S. for rates of gonorrhea. In fact, the top 10 states for rates of gonorrhea are, in order, Mississippi, Alaska, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas, North Carolina and Oklahoma. So, states like Alaska, Mississippi, Missouri and Louisiana (four of the top 10 for rates of gonorrhea) find it so important to put resources into heartbeat bills and yet rank at the top of the lists when it comes to sexually transmitted infections. Is this a misallocation of resources around reproductive health?
Where are the bills that are going to increase funding for public health efforts to curb rates of STIs in Alaska? Where is the extra funding for K-12 education to increase the robustness of comprehensive sex education courses in our high schools?
Fairbanks is also one of the most expensive places to raise a child. For women who would be affected by a potential HB 302 and having a child that wasn’t planned for, where are the bills increasing the network of support that is needed for those raising children in poverty?
We all pay deeply when we don’t recognize the consequences of bills that are constructed around divisive issues where the consequences are long-lasting and fall well outside of the context of a pro-choice or pro-life argument.
I expect my Interior lawmakers to see the big picture on issues like this. Clearly, reproductive health issues affect us daily in Alaska, but what is a heartbeat bill doing about it?