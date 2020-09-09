To the editor: Who should we believe, Charlie Paskvan or Joe Paskvan? Both have stated their case on Ballot Measure 1 in recent Community Perspectives. Charlie is and has been a part of the oil industry, so we can understand his biased point of view. But is his view appropriate or good for Alaska? Joe, by contrast, recognizes that Alaska faces a serious fiscal problem that cannot be solved while continuing to give the oil industry Alaska’s fair share of oil profits. Alaskans obviously do not want to be taxed, but many would like to continue the socialistic PFD giveaway program. If you would like to see your PFD continue into the future, the money must come from somewhere. What better way than to insist that the oil industry pay Alaska a fair share of profits for the privilege of taking our oil?
Another issue that Charlie seems to ignore is that the continued extraction of oil will eventually end. Major financial institutions have made it clear that they will no longer finance oil or gas exploration/extraction. The apparent reason for this decision is the growing realization that the continued burning of fossil fuels is threatening our future. Even BP, not so long ago, was suggesting that BP stood for “Beyond Petroleum”, indicating that they also understand that the future is renewable energy sources, not oil.
And then there is that ignored bit in our state Constitution that basically says that the resources of the state belong to the people and should be developed in a way that maximizes the benefits to Alaska and its citizens. Our legislators should be required to read and pass a test on the state Constitution, since for years they have ignored this issue. Before you cast your vote this fall, make sure those you help send to the Legislature will address this issue. If Ballot Measure 1 fails due to the misinformation being distributed by the oil industry, we will need the Legislature to address the oil tax inequity that SB21 has perpetuated. Please vote yes for our fair share to fix this problem!