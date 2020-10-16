You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Who I didn't vote for

To the editor: I cast my ballot today. I voted for a strong man of high moral standards. I voted for a man who has experience in solving the second-worst fiscal debacle in America’s history. I didn’t vote to have Putin run America. I didn’t vote for really fine right-wing extremists who want to kill governors. I didn’t vote for someone who denies science or claims to be smarter than the best experts of any subject. I didn’t vote for a man who thinks trade wars are easy. I didn’t want to break anymore of America’s business sectors.

I voted for a man who can actually negotiate in good faith, will honor negotiated agreements and will not try to bully international friends we still have left, if any. I voted for a man who realizes this is not the last generation to live on this planet and who wants to leave a clean, healthy, safe environment for others to survive. I voted for a man who will tell us the truth about deadly diseases and won’t blame others when the mismanagement of such causes the deaths of thousands. I voted for a man who believes in all Americans, not just the rich rich or the white white.

I voted for a man who can be believed, actually goes to a church he believes in, follows their teachings and doesn’t believe the two Corinthians are his neighbors. I voted for a good man who won’t put fellow travelers’ lives in danger and prefers solving problems instead of beating protesters over the head. I did not vote for a party that, against promises, “Use my word against me!” are so anxious to install a last-minute Supreme Court justice in hopes health insurance will be outlawed for millions in the midst of a pandemic for which they hold major blame and a chance to overthrow a lost election should that be in their best interest. I voted for a man promising a better Affordable Care Act and a smooth transfer of power if necessary.

Oh, and I voted for a strong woman! She’ll make a great president, too.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.