Who I didn't vote for

To the editor: I cast my ballot today. I voted for a strong man of high moral standards. I voted for a man who has experience in solving the second-worst fiscal debacle in America’s history. I didn’t vote to have Putin run America. I didn’t vote for really fine right-wing extremists who want to kill governors. I didn’t vote for someone who denies science or claims to be smarter than the best experts of any subject. I didn’t vote for a man who thinks trade wars are easy. I didn’t want to break anymore of America’s business sectors.
I voted for a man who can actually negotiate in good faith, will honor negotiated agreements and will not try to bully international friends we still have left, if any. I voted for a man who realizes this is not the last generation to live on this planet and who wants to leave a clean, healthy, safe environment for others to survive. I voted for a man who will tell us the truth about deadly diseases and won’t blame others when the mismanagement of such causes the deaths of thousands. I voted for a man who believes in all Americans, not just the rich rich or the white white.
I voted for a man who can be believed, actually goes to a church he believes in, follows their teachings and doesn’t believe the two Corinthians are his neighbors. I voted for a good man who won’t put fellow travelers’ lives in danger and prefers solving problems instead of beating protesters over the head. I did not vote for a party that, against promises, “Use my word against me!” are so anxious to install a last-minute Supreme Court justice in hopes health insurance will be outlawed for millions in the midst of a pandemic for which they hold major blame and a chance to overthrow a lost election should that be in their best interest. I voted for a man promising a better Affordable Care Act and a smooth transfer of power if necessary.
Oh, and I voted for a strong woman! She’ll make a great president, too.