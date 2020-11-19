Where's the plowing?

To the editor: It has become apparent that the city, at least during the winter, has figured out a way to eliminate speeding in residential areas. They simply leave the roads unplowed for weeks at a time. They are so rough now, at least in the Weeks Field area, that one is risking damage to his/her vehicle going over 15 mph. (Please note that the speed limit for all city streets is 20 mph unless marked otherwise.)
There is an additional problem. Most of those streets do not have sidewalks, so residents have to risk a twisted ankle or, worse, walking on them. The streets with sidewalks are just as bad as they haven’t been plowed in over a week if at all since the heavy snowfall. Is this what we want? Is this what we are willing to settle for? Please make you opinion known to the mayor. We need snow removal to be reviewed to see if there are better ways to do it and also set goals that the city can be proud of. If attaining the goals would cost more money, then let the residents have the final say. Let’s beautify our city during the winter as well as the summer.