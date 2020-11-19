You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Where's the plowing?

To the editor: It has become apparent that the city, at least during the winter, has figured out a way to eliminate speeding in residential areas. They simply leave the roads unplowed for weeks at a time. They are so rough now, at least in the Weeks Field area, that one is risking damage to his/her vehicle going over 15 mph. (Please note that the speed limit for all city streets is 20 mph unless marked otherwise.)

There is an additional problem. Most of those streets do not have sidewalks, so residents have to risk a twisted ankle or, worse, walking on them. The streets with sidewalks are just as bad as they haven’t been plowed in over a week if at all since the heavy snowfall. Is this what we want? Is this what we are willing to settle for? Please make you opinion known to the mayor. We need snow removal to be reviewed to see if there are better ways to do it and also set goals that the city can be proud of. If attaining the goals would cost more money, then let the residents have the final say. Let’s beautify our city during the winter as well as the summer.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.