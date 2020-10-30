Where's the news?

To the editor: I see in today’s paper (Oct. 17) a cartoon slamming Judge Barrett about her decision to not answer a question by a nonbiased (sarcasm) Democrat, while I have seen nothing about Biden’s nonanswer to packing the courts. And then saying, “The American people did not have the right to know where he stood on it.” When did it become a newspaper’s job to be so biased? Whatever happened to reporting the news and letting people make up their own mind about what it means?
How about some reporting on the New York Post’s emails from Hunter Biden to Joe Biden concerning the Burisma scandal? Saw nothing about that at all. How about Joe’s obvious lying? “I have three degrees.” He has one. I graduated top of my class.” He graduated at the bottom of his class. The college he just recently said he attended — no record of it at that college?
Can we at least make an attempt to report the news without promoting your liberal agenda?
Just report the news, all of it, and let people see the truth for themselves.