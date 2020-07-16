Where's the governor?

To the editor: I try and watch the 6 p.m. news on KTVF to keep up with the increases in the number of COVID-19 cases statewide. It’s no shock to me to see the numbers rising primarily because people don’t give a damn. A lot of them just refuse to wear a mask. I applaud Costco for taking a stance on wearing mask and sticking with it. They have set an example that all stores should be following. “No mask, no entry.”
But Costco is not the reason for this letter. The governor is. The chief executive of the state of Alaska, or any state, is and should be responsible for the safety and health of its residents. So if those are his responsibilities, where the hell is the governor? He refuses to issue a mandatory mask order and just lets the infections climb. I do have an opinion on it, so remember, this is just an opinion. Could the reason be that maybe, because of the recall petition circulating around the state, the residents are on their own? I would like to know that the person I voted for has my back, and the backs of all residents.