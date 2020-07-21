Letter to the Editor

Where’s Alaska’s leadership?

To the editor: Things are grim in Alaska right now. Cases of COVID-19 are spiraling upward. The state finances are a mess, and the University of Alaska has been gutted by budget cuts. Wouldn’t you expect our governor to be actively dealing with these issues? One might expect him to be working with public health experts and issuing new mandates to flatten the pandemic curve, to be actively engaged with legislators coming up with practical fixes for the state’s fiscal crisis, and to be brainstorming about how to increase funding for the university so we will have a skilled workforce in coming decades.

Instead, our governor used public funds to fly across the country (did he wear a mask?) to schmooze with the increasingly desperate occupants of the White House. They celebrated the removal of government regulations designed to protect human health and America’s natural environments. Removal of environmental regulations will not solve Alaska’s budget crisis. That requires hard work, creative thinking, and nonpartisan leadership. Instead, Dunleavy seems to be daydreaming about becoming an apprentice to the Trump family.

We need a governor who actually works on Alaska issues. If you haven’t already, I urge you to sign the Recall Dunleavy petition: https://recalldunleavy.org. With new leadership in this state, we can all work together to get Alaska back on track to being the place we want to live, work, and recreate in.

Pam Groves

Fairbanks

