Letter to the Editor

What's truly unprecedented

To the editor: “...the coronavirus outbreak is unprecedented in modern times!...” — CNN

In reality, the coronavirus has caused just over 10,000 deaths in the U.S. In contrast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 20,000 deaths from the annual flu season. That is from the Epoch Times, March 12-18 and NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

In 2009, during Obama’s swine flu pandemic 12,469 people died. The corrupt media downplayed this information at that time because the Obamacare bill was being considered.

“U.S. Coronavirus Fatality Rate is overestimated, experts say. Number of confirmed cases doesn’t tell whole story, as mild cases, and untested and recovered patients aren’t fully counted...” (Epoch Times, March 12-18)

Incidentally, there have been 223,877 babies aborted from January this year through April 4 in the U.S. That is 223,877 humans who have been killed who were formed and created by God in his image and guaranteed the First Right, the Right to Life.

You, not CNN, can decide which is “unprecedented in modern times.” Check the statistics for yourself.

