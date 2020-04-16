Letter to the Editor

What will our senators do?

To the editor: I like to know when our Alaska senators are going to call out President Trump for his damaging actions. They supported him during the impeachment trial. This led to his remaining president, during which time our response to the pandemic was delayed for many weeks. This delay has cost Americans thousands of deaths as well as a breakdown of our economy. On Jan 30, he said the U.S. has the virus “under control.” Since then, we have had over 600,000 confirmed cases and over 25,000 deaths. On Feb. 24, he tweeted “the Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA and the Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” That day, the Dow Jones plunged more than 1,000 points.

Now there is a $2 trillion-plus economic stimulus package, part of which involved the appointment of an inspector general to oversee the allocation of funds. The president has now fired the inspector general. One cannot help but wonder if this is to protect his own business from scrutiny regarding its receipt of federal funds. To add insult to injury, he said he would take the role of inspector general (words to that effect). This sounds like “Saturday Night Live,” but it is real.

In short, we’re concerned that the inaction of the Senate has led to (1) the beginning of a transition of our country from a democracy to a dictatorship, (2) tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, and (3) the enrichment of Trump’s business empire at the expense of our taxpayers. What are Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan going to do about this?

 

 

