What type of person?

To the editor: Recently I watched a documentary concerning management of the F-117 project at the Lockheed Skunk Works by Hal Farley. They asked him a question about the most important rule in management and as a test pilot. He said, “honesty.”
My mother was a fundamentalist Christian of an unmentioned faith and I went to Christian schools, although I don’t participate anymore. So, concerning politics, what kind of person did your Mother want you to be.
Should you be self-serving?
Narcissistic claiming that you know more than anyone else in the world?
Verbally abusive to others?
Nepotistic?
Bragging about grabbing woman by their genitals.
Using a government position to funnel business into your privately owned establishments then charging premium prices for Secret Service personnel and your entourage?
Sleeping with sex workers while your wife is having your own child?
Honest?
Now read the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20: 2 - 17) and go down and vote.