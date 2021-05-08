What the instruction manual has to say

To the editor: It was a breath of fresh air to read Lyne Beringer’s letter to the Editor on Thursday. “Character, Not Color” sums up one of the problems we face today. Don’t be bamboozled by the “politically correct” group.
Mankind has one creator, and we had nothing to do with what color our skin is. But we have a lot to do with what our character is, and we need to be influenced by the instruction manual for the creature. God has given us many instructions in his Word, however, they are not of any value unless we believe that God is our creator. That is the starting point.
“But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him,” (Heb 11:6). “God is no respecter of persons,” (Acts 10:34). “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female, for ye are all one in Christ Jesus,” (Ga 3:28 ).
The bamboozlers put men in ethnic groups, but the creator does not. If we want to beat this problem in our country today we need to be color blind, and it needs to start with every individual, the news media and the government. Don’t hold your breath though.
Study mankind’s instructional manual. Start in the new testament. The Gospel of John is a good place to start. Speaking of Jesus Christ, “He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. He came unto his own, and his own received him not but as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name,” (John 1:10, 11,12). You say it won’t work? Read the book of Jonah in the Bible. Nineveh repented!
My prayer for all concerned is “Now the God of peace, that brought again from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant, Make you perfect in every good work to do his will, working in you that which is well pleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ; to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen.” (Heb 13:20-21).