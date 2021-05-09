What is truth?

To the editor: Over half a year has passed since I troubled your office and readers with my opinionated diatribes. The News-Miner’s former editor Mr. Rod Boyce is an authentic professional and undoubtedly a hard act to follow.
Nearly two millennia ago, on the Mount of Olives, just east of Jerusalem, the disciples of Jesus asked him what signs they should look for to predicate his second coming, as related in Matthew 24, Mark 13, and Luke 21. Some Biblical commentators might suggest that he avoided a direct response to their questions when he warned them to beware of deception in all levels of society. Yet in our contemporary world, we witness deception in the government, deception in marriages and personal relationships, and yes, sadly, deception even in the churches. Please allow me to quote certain historical figures of note:
“A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth,” attributed to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.
“If you call a tail a leg, how many legs has a dog? Five? No, calling a tail a leg don’t make it a leg,” from our 16th president Abe Lincoln.
“I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man comes unto the Father, but by me,” the words of Jesus himself, as recorded in John 14:6. Perhaps anticipating the Roman governor’s next question, he testified that he was born and entered into the world in order to bear witness unto the truth (John 18:37).
Indeed, truth is absolute and stands alone, regardless of anyone’s opinion, often contrary to the mandates of political correctness, and even if no one believes it. Let us not be deceived.