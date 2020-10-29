What is a fair share?

To the editor: We recent borough mayors, Luke Hopkins and Karl Kassel, read our current mayors’ op-ed calling for a no-vote on Ballot Measure 1. We were surprised that a major piece of our “fair share” fight over the proper amount of taxation on the producers was missing. The two of us don’t usually speak out, but this is also about fighting for a fair share of oil taxes. A few years back, our borough disagreed over the fair share of property taxes owed by the pipeline. The major oil producers’ math showed they owed less than one-tenth of what our borough calculated. After years in court, we prevailed, which lowers the burden on our other local taxpayers by millions of dollars annually.
It’s easy to think the producers will divest in Alaska because they’ll have to pay more taxes. Oil taxes are historically low in Alaska right now. We’ve also paid credits to the oil industry to be here as well. Alaska is using a bigger portion of the permanent fund earnings for needed revenue. The state doesn’t have a property tax it can raise. It doesn’t have a sales tax it can raise. But it does have an oil tax system that it lowered through SB21. The increase proposed in Ballot Measure 1 does not apply to new discoveries or developments. It applies only to three older fields that have long ago paid for themselves and have reaped billions in profits.
We’re hearing more fuzzy math as before coming from the major producers trying to justify to Alaskans to not pay a fair share to the state. We’re not saying that Ballot Measure 1 will solve all our fiscal problems, but we need to stand up and explain that 2 plus 2 does not equal 3 — it equals Yes on One.