To the editor: I wonder how different our country would be right now if we had responded differently to the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest by people like Colin Kaepernick. During the 2016 National Football League pre-season, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest how our country oppresses Black people and people of color. President Obama defended Colin’s protest, saying it was his constitutional right, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he didn’t agree with what Kaepernick was doing but supported players who seek changes in society. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized him and likened this action to not being a patriot.
Later, as players kept kneeling to protest racial injustice and police brutality, President Trump said owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem and spectators should walk out in protest. What if Trump had listened to and taken seriously the concerns of how Blacks are treated in this country and how they might not be thinking America was so great for them? He could have done this while still explaining why kneeling during the anthem might be offensive to some people, especially military families. Maybe there would have been some changes in how people of color are treated before the unnecessary deaths and violence we have recently experienced. As with most protesters, I don’t believe in violence, but I do believe the protesters’ concerns have to be taken seriously by our elected officials, and I only wish it had been done earlier.