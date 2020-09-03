You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

What if ...

To the editor: I wonder how different our country would be right now if we had responded differently to the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest by people like Colin Kaepernick. During the 2016 National Football League pre-season, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest how our country oppresses Black people and people of color. President Obama defended Colin’s protest, saying it was his constitutional right, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he didn’t agree with what Kaepernick was doing but supported players who seek changes in society. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized him and likened this action to not being a patriot.

Later, as players kept kneeling to protest racial injustice and police brutality, President Trump said owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem and spectators should walk out in protest. What if Trump had listened to and taken seriously the concerns of how Blacks are treated in this country and how they might not be thinking America was so great for them? He could have done this while still explaining why kneeling during the anthem might be offensive to some people, especially military families. Maybe there would have been some changes in how people of color are treated before the unnecessary deaths and violence we have recently experienced. As with most protesters, I don’t believe in violence, but I do believe the protesters’ concerns have to be taken seriously by our elected officials, and I only wish it had been done earlier.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.