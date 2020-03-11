Letter to the Editor

What could have been

To the editor: For months I’ve worked as Alaska’s statewide director for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. I was excited to work on behalf of someone who could have been our country’s first female president, and furthermore, I was excited to work on behalf of a candidate who was smart, thoughtful, compassionate and had a vision of bringing our country together.

Unfortunately, for whatever reason, Warren wasn’t the first choice for many across the country during Super Tuesday, and I watched with great sadness and pride as she did the right thing and suspended her campaign for the presidential race.

The unfortunate part of the process is we’re now left with a split for many: there are those who will never vote for Joe Biden because he’s too “conservative” and there are those who will never vote for Bernie Sanders because he’s too “socialist.” And all of the votes that have been cast so far, for everyone other than Bernie or Joe, are not being counted because our first choices have withdrawn.

This year, Alaska is adopting a mail-in, ranked choice ballot for the Democratic Presidential primary. That means all of our choices are counted. Not just our first one. What would have been the outcome if all states had used this Democratic Presidential Primary process. Who would have been the second choices of Yang, Mayor Pete, Klobuchar and others. Would those votes have gone to Biden and Sanders? Would the outcome have been different? We’ll never know.

I’m proud to have worked on the campaign of such an amazing candidate. We will eventually have a female president I pinkiepromise.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.