To the editor: Why is that China, Russia and North Korea seem to recover so soon from the coronavirus? Why are they not cooperating with the United States and world on this subject? Why are these countries keeping a tight lid on the coronavirus pandemic? Do you think they know more?
Keep in mind these countries last fall were training together at sea and could have planned something and taken actions against the free world. I believe in these dark days they have something to hide and that what we need is a tough stance and a better president and not Trump to deal with these countries.
Currently the United Nations must get its act together on the quest to the truth on the pandemic and again Trump has made sure we pulled out of the UN. Keep in mind, Russia’s large communism rule fell when the unfortunate Chernobyl nuclear disaster happened in April 1986, and that finished the former Soviet Union as a superpower, according to Russia’s late president Mikhail Gorbachev. And I believe since then (Putin) and his rivals want a payback on the U.S. and world economy.
Seems like this coronavirus pandemic is a great vehicle to destroy our peaceful economy. Currently, Trump has also humiliated us at the United Nations, where he was a laughingstock. To be a strong president, one must never let their guards down or show any weaknesses. The people and nations of the free world must stand together, or I believe more worse scenarios are at close hand for the free world. This is a serious game in this era, and America and its allies better step up to the plate before it’s too late and lead from the front, not from the back. Trump, with his broken wings, is leading from the back.
I believe we need a strong and wise next president to save our freedom and planet and currently it’s not Trump. In 2019, Russia’s policy toward North Korea has followed the pattern well-established since the early 2000s, maintaining friendly ties with Pyongyang while closely coordinating with China.