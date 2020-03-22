Letter to the Editor

What about homeless people?

To the editor: I applaud the work the city and borough have done to keep our general population safe at this time. But what about the homeless, home-insecure and food insecure among us? What about the out-of-work population who might lose their residences in the near future if business closures continue?

I know for a fact that the Rescue Mission has increased its efforts to provide a degree of security. I know that Breadline has, overnight, converted Stone Soup sit-down facility into a take-out restaurant. Ten guests at a time get a warm place, a friendly face, bathroom and take-out meals of hot oatmeal (with condiments of brown sugar and cranberries in tiny containers), a hot meal (corned beef hash on St. Patrick’s Day), coffee and freshly baked goods.

What has the city and borough done for the less-fortunate among us who now have no place to go since the library, Morris Thompson Center, warming center, and bus transit station are closed? Look around. Park benches and picnic tables are snow-covered; port-a-potties are nonexistant; coffee shops for a quick sit-down are closed. All these closures present another public health crisis: Where are our homeless going to go to the bathroom?

I know that our elected officials have a lot on their plates right now, but what about our less fortunate friends whose plates are empty?

I call on the city and borough to open one of our closed public buildings like the Big Dipper or Carlson Center and work with willing and able nonprofits to provide a safe place to rest, eat and go to the bathroom.

I call on the more-fortunate among us to join me in calling for our city and borough officials to open their eyes are really see our invisible Fairbanksans. I also call upon you to increase your donation to the nonprofit of your choice.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.