We're all different

To the editor: One size fits all? I certainly hope not.
Our Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has been pursuing and developing the personalized learning model of teaching over the past several years. We have worked hard as a district to see our students as individuals with personal academic needs.
It was reassuring to hear Dr. Gaborik in her Smart Start message on July 1 say they will “look at wearing masks” and “most of us” will be wearing masks. That means there is hope that our mitigation efforts as we open our schools will consider each personal situation and accommodate accordingly and without penalty. Just as my foot size and shoe needs are different than anyone else’s, so are my personal protection needs.
Considering this is America, the country that produced the Industrial Revolution, 300 ways to use a peanut and how to fly an airplane, I am trusting there is some American genius out there with a vision for protective wear that will far surpass the Chinese-modeled face mask. May it come into production sooner than later. We are being robbed of our beautiful faces and, what’s more, those straight, polished teeth that went through years of braces. We want our smiles back. And sooner than later!