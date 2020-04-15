Letter to the Editor

We'll get through this

To the editor: I am pleased to say that at this time of uncertainty and social isolation, the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, has not grown apart. In fact we have formed into a stronger community. I work as a stocker/janitor, and the kindness that I see is inspirational. I see young men and women shopping for their friends and loved ones who are at high risk for COVID-19. Also, the school district that is providing free lunches for students in K-12.

Us Fairbanksans acknowledge one another on the street, and though we cannot see the smiles through or masks, we know they are there. Another great thing our wonderful town is doing is opening warming shelters for those who once used the banks and grocery stores to warm up on cold winter nights. The dozens of pets who are now being adopted by community members.

Thank you so much Fairbanks. We will get through this together.

