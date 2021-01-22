Well done on vaccines

To the editor: Thank you to the many people and organizations who provided COVID vaccines at the Carlson Center last weekend. It was an emotional experience to be in the line of cars pulling into the parking lot to be greeted first by the Volunteers in Policing with clipboards for screening.
While waiting for the scheduled appointment, I saw mostly gray-haired people walking to the entrance, where they were met by more friendly volunteers. Once inside, the many nurses, PAs, doctors and other volunteers who provided the 1,202 virtually painless shots were from the following organizations: Fairbanks North Star Borough, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Public Health Center, Interior Community Health Center, Tanana Chiefs Conference, and many other volunteers. Overall, it went like clockwork and was a truly gratifying experience.