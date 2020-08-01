Wear the mask

To the editor: I applaud Walmart and Fred Meyer for joining Costco and hundreds of small local businesses in deciding to require that customers wear masks while in their stores. No business wants to run the risk of offending customers, but the evidence is overwhelming that masks are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Do you feel that being required to wear a mask transgresses your personal freedom? You can’t use “personal freedom” to excuse actions that hurt or endanger others. If you don’t have a handicapped parking permit, you are not free to park in a handicapped space. If you smoke, you are not free to light up inside a business that prohibits smoking. You are definitely not free to get roaring drunk, climb into your vehicle, and drive 100 mph down the wrong lane of the road without a seat belt on.
Wearing a mask doesn’t say that you are a wimp or identify you as a Democrat or a person who does not support the president. Wearing a mask says that you are smart enough to pay attention to unbiased evidence and objective reality and that you care about your neighbors. Alaskans take care of each other. Let’s work together to stop this virus in its tracks here in Fairbanks.