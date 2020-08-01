You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Wear the mask

To the editor: I applaud Walmart and Fred Meyer for joining Costco and hundreds of small local businesses in deciding to require that customers wear masks while in their stores. No business wants to run the risk of offending customers, but the evidence is overwhelming that masks are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Do you feel that being required to wear a mask transgresses your personal freedom? You can’t use “personal freedom” to excuse actions that hurt or endanger others. If you don’t have a handicapped parking permit, you are not free to park in a handicapped space. If you smoke, you are not free to light up inside a business that prohibits smoking. You are definitely not free to get roaring drunk, climb into your vehicle, and drive 100 mph down the wrong lane of the road without a seat belt on.

Wearing a mask doesn’t say that you are a wimp or identify you as a Democrat or a person who does not support the president. Wearing a mask says that you are smart enough to pay attention to unbiased evidence and objective reality and that you care about your neighbors. Alaskans take care of each other. Let’s work together to stop this virus in its tracks here in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.