Wear the mask

To the editor: I just don’t understand why Governor Dunleavy says he cannot reinstate the “Stay at Home” and “Mask Up” rules. With the number of new cases rising, now is definitely the time to say “Let’s take a step back!” The hope of reopening places of business should be taken very cautiously in the areas of increasing COVID-19 patients.
Neither do I understand why anyone would refuse or forget to put on a mask whenever they enter a business. The mask prevents your coughs, sneezes and even your breathing from reaching someone near you, but it also prevents those things from reaching surfaces around you that might hold the virus long enough for a masked person following behind you to touch that spot and possibly contract the disease. It is scary to think of.
Everyone should be willing to take the responsibility of deciding what is the right thing to do without having to be told, but it appears that some seem to prefer to stretch the rules as far as possible, not believing the worst could happen to them.
Listen to the experts in the medical fields and keep all of us safe.