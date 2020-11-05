Wear the mask

To the editor: My husband is a highly decorated Vietnam-era Army combat pilot veteran. He risked his life to protect your liberty and freedom. In addition to his age, viruses he contracted overseas put him in a high-risk group where COVID infection often leads to death. Governor Dunleavy recently stated during a news conference, “We have nothing to fear from the virus.” Tell that to the families of the 10 people who died from COVID the last two days in Alaska. Tell that to the widow of the 50-year-old who recently died in Anchorage.
How insensitive and discourteous it is to discourage people from wearing masks when the practice has clearly proven to save lives. Don Young disparagingly referred to COVID as the beer virus. This total disregard for the well-being of others is unacceptable. My husband fought and risked his life to protect you; won’t you be considerate and wear a mask to help protect him?