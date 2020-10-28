Wear that mask

To the editor: Can we just focus on mask use during the pandemic? It doesn’t matter who you vote for or what news station you listen to, just for a minute let’s focus on wearing a mask in public. This definition of wearing a mask means covering your nose and mouth.
If 99% of medical doctors believe, and they do, that wearing a mask in public during this COVID pandemic will save lives, why wouldn’t you wear a mask?
If a newborn baby is brought home from the hospital with weakened lungs, the family will want to protect the little tyke from disease. But they will still need to shop and go to appointments, so if it helps to protect them from bringing home the virus, why wouldn’t you wear a mask?
When an individual receives an organ transplant or is taking medication for a chronic disease or has recently undergone surgery, for example, their immune system is fragile and can’t easily battle a virus. If preventing this virus from infecting them can be accomplished by wearing a mask, why wouldn’t you wear a mask?
Never mind countless elders who may have shown you kindness over the years and who are more at risk of dying from this virus, if wearing a mask possibly prevents them from essentially drowning in their own liquid filled lungs, alone and unattended by friends or family, why wouldn’t you wear a mask to prevent such a ghoulish death?
Now, if you’ve focused here, the argument for always wearing a mask in public is simple and should not be conflated with other health mandates. If wearing a mask in public can help save lives, why wouldn’t you wear a mask?
If your argument against wearing a mask includes rants against the government, political parties, or conspiracy theories, you weren’t listening. If doctors believe wearing a mask can save lives but you still believe your internet search outweighs legions of doctors’ recommendations who have countless hours of medical schooling and experience, then you should Google “narcissist.” You’ll see your beliefs defined there.