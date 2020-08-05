You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Wear a mask

To the editor: I call on all thinking citizens to loudly reject the argument that the wearing of face masks during a pandemic is a political issue. It is most definitely not a political issue but a community safety issue.

Wearing a face mask is the responsibility of every citizen who ought to know their right to free choice should take a back seat to their responsibility to their community and to their own families and friends.

The Supreme Court long ago long ago set that precedent, that the First Amendment right to personal choice can be ruled secondary to community safety in times of emergency.

We do have a public health emergency:

The great majority of scientific research, U.S. and worldwide, says so.

Health authorities worldwide, U.S. federal and state agree we are in a public health crisis.

All hospital workers, first responders, most frontline workers who are obliged to meet the public daily, and more and more large businesses that deal directly with the public agree that we are in crisis.

The number of cases nationwide and state-by-state, testing positive shows it.

The death tolls announced daily should convince any good citizen where his duty lies.

Unless you are blind and deaf to reality, unless you have no ability to weigh evidence that stares you in the face, you must wear your mask at all times in public places.

The only excused are children too young to understand, people who literally cannot remember to do so or those physically incapable of donning one.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.