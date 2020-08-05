Wear a mask

To the editor: I call on all thinking citizens to loudly reject the argument that the wearing of face masks during a pandemic is a political issue. It is most definitely not a political issue but a community safety issue.
Wearing a face mask is the responsibility of every citizen who ought to know their right to free choice should take a back seat to their responsibility to their community and to their own families and friends.
The Supreme Court long ago long ago set that precedent, that the First Amendment right to personal choice can be ruled secondary to community safety in times of emergency.
We do have a public health emergency:
The great majority of scientific research, U.S. and worldwide, says so.
Health authorities worldwide, U.S. federal and state agree we are in a public health crisis.
All hospital workers, first responders, most frontline workers who are obliged to meet the public daily, and more and more large businesses that deal directly with the public agree that we are in crisis.
The number of cases nationwide and state-by-state, testing positive shows it.
The death tolls announced daily should convince any good citizen where his duty lies.
Unless you are blind and deaf to reality, unless you have no ability to weigh evidence that stares you in the face, you must wear your mask at all times in public places.
The only excused are children too young to understand, people who literally cannot remember to do so or those physically incapable of donning one.