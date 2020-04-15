Wear a mask, people

To the editor: I am an older resident with underlying lung issues, so I am at high risk if I get the virus. This afternoon I had to purchase something that forced me to enter a store. I went in one place and saw that the person at the register had no mask. Upon seeing mine he yelled out, “Oh, no,” as if I was being outrageous. I politely asked where his mask was and he laughed derisively. I was going to make a large purchase, but I turned and left as I didn’t feel safe or welcome.
Then I went to Freddie’s where the store has bent over backward to protect its staff and customers. Kudos to them! But the store was quite full, and I could not see a single person under about 65 wearing a mask. There was even a man with a coughing kid, neither of them wearing masks. Apparently these people do not appreciate the staff who are willing to serve in the public so people can eat.
It makes me so sad that many people in our town care so little about their elders and about others in general. I may be sad but I am also furious. Come on people. You need to understand how idiotic and selfish you look. We are wearing our masks mostly to protect you. I’m trying mightily not to wish that these people get sick. But it’s hard, very hard.