Wear a face mask

To the editor: About 60 years ago I knew a man who refused to get the polio shots in San Francisco. Then he moved back to Alaska and came down with polio while he was out in his fishing boat. While he got the boat back to port, his illness left him crippled for life and unable to fish. I’m not sure whatever became of him.
If you don’t think you need a face mask to prevent getting the coronavirus, think again. It is very contagious and you can be infected by someone who refuses the face mask. You also can be a carrier, and while you don’t get sick, you may infect someone else.
Statistics and health experts back this up. Please take a lesson from this poor man and use the prevention provided. It is foolish not to do so.