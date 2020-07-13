Letter to the editor

Wear a face mask

To the editor: About 60 years ago I knew a man who refused to get the polio shots in San Francisco. Then he moved back to Alaska and came down with polio while he was out in his fishing boat. While he got the boat back to port, his illness left him crippled for life and unable to fish. I’m not sure whatever became of him.

If you don’t think you need a face mask to prevent getting the coronavirus, think again. It is very contagious and you can be infected by someone who refuses the face mask. You also can be a carrier, and while you don’t get sick, you may infect someone else.

Statistics and health experts back this up. Please take a lesson from this poor man and use the prevention provided. It is foolish not to do so.

 

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.