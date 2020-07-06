We need rapid testing

To the editor: The state epidemiologist stated that, “Now, as people are mixing more with others, it’s not uncommon for someone who tests positive to have had dozens of close contacts, sometimes too many to name and call.” Perhaps one of the reasons that contact tracers can’t keep pace is because it took seven days for the infected person to get their test results back.
At the Carlson Center drive-thru this past week where persons were prescreened to test only if they were currently experiencing symptoms, they were informed that if the test results were positive, they would be notified within one week, and if they were negative, they would receive written notification within 10 days. Apparently, the State Virology Lab in Fairbanks is backlogged, making rapid test results impossible.
Granted, persons are told to stay home pending test results, but if it takes seven to 10 days to get results and it took five to six days for the person to show any symptoms prior to being tested, then family members or other contacts could potentially be infected and spreading the virus for 12 to 15 days before the contact tracer would even begin to attempt to make contact. By that time the person’s close contacts and family members could have spread the virus to dozens of others.
The BBC published an article about lessons to be learned from South Africa, where their health care system quickly became overwhelmed by the increase in cases. What they learned is that unless results from tests can be reliably produced ideally within 24 hours, the contact tracing became useless because the virus spread far beyond the capacity of the country’s large team of contact tracers. Test results in South Africa were taking 14 days turnaround, but they were processing 20,000 tests per day.
If the Department of Health and Social Services is going to increase the number of contact-tracing workers, perhaps they should also consider increasing the number of staff at the State Virology Lab, because without rapid test results, the contact tracing may be an exercise in futility.