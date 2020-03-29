Letter to the Editor

We need more testing

To the editor: I recently picked up beer to go at a local brewery in Fairbanks. What normally would have been a crowd of 50 to 100 was just five. Can you imagine what a week of this will do to that business alone? A downtown coffee shop let go of all of their employees. Downtown was empty.

We don’t know the extent of the pandemic, so everybody is staying home. The lack of widespread and convenient testing for anyone who wants it is shutting down our economy. In another month, what will be left of businesses in this town? Rather than isolate our entire community, we need people to isolate who are positive for COVID-19. Rapid, convenient testing will get us information that we can use to allow us to reopen our businesses and homes. We need to test way above our current level. There should be a schedule to meet that goal and benchmarks to make sure we achieve that goal. Critical paths need to be outlined and met. This is a federal issue and our senators need to lead us.

There is a growing chorus from governors across the country begging for more testing and more medical supplies to deal with this crisis. Congress needs to provide the necessary supplies through the Defense Production Act. Contact your senators to pressure the president to put this into action. Dealing with this exponential threat cannot be met with incremental steps.

There should be a plan for supplying our medical community with the supplies and tests they need.

Fairbanks needs to know there is a plan.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.