We need more testing

To the editor: I recently picked up beer to go at a local brewery in Fairbanks. What normally would have been a crowd of 50 to 100 was just five. Can you imagine what a week of this will do to that business alone? A downtown coffee shop let go of all of their employees. Downtown was empty.
We don’t know the extent of the pandemic, so everybody is staying home. The lack of widespread and convenient testing for anyone who wants it is shutting down our economy. In another month, what will be left of businesses in this town? Rather than isolate our entire community, we need people to isolate who are positive for COVID-19. Rapid, convenient testing will get us information that we can use to allow us to reopen our businesses and homes. We need to test way above our current level. There should be a schedule to meet that goal and benchmarks to make sure we achieve that goal. Critical paths need to be outlined and met. This is a federal issue and our senators need to lead us.
There is a growing chorus from governors across the country begging for more testing and more medical supplies to deal with this crisis. Congress needs to provide the necessary supplies through the Defense Production Act. Contact your senators to pressure the president to put this into action. Dealing with this exponential threat cannot be met with incremental steps.
There should be a plan for supplying our medical community with the supplies and tests they need.
Fairbanks needs to know there is a plan.