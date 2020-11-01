You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

We need Measure 1

To the editor: Major oil companies are doing quite well at representing their interests and those of their shareholders. Their objective is clear: to extract a maximum amount of resources at a minimum cost. To that end, they have worked tirelessly and spent about $20 million to advocate for continued state subsidies and a 4% minimum tax rate. Naturally, powerful industries will use their power to maintain a status quo that is serving their interests. Big Oil is doing its job and it’s doing it well. But the same cannot be said for our Legislature.

Imagine if Alaskans had representatives and advocates that were even half as dedicated as the lobbyists and lawyers for oil companies. Imagine the possibilities if we could rely on our elected officials to uphold the Constitution and fight for a maximum benefit for Alaska’s shareholders. While we longingly await that day, the responsibility is now in our hands. We must advocate for ourselves, and we must send a message to the Legislature that we will not stand by while our resource wealth is sold with meager benefit to the rightful owners: the people of Alaska.

Our future depends upon us adopting responsibility as stewards of our vast and beautiful homeland. Ballot Measure 1 sends the message that we are ready to put an end to the exploitation. Please join the growing coalition of Alaskans dedicated to the future of our Great Land, and please vote yes on 1!

